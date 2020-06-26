Severe Weather Alert: Rounds Of Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Headed To Area

There will be a big change in the weather pattern following another sunny and warm day.

Friday, June 26 will be mostly sunny and a bit more humid with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Then comes the big change as a warm front approaches the area overnight.

Possible strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, June 27 both in the afternoon into the evening across the region. Heat indices of 90 to 95 degrees possible over the weekend.

The storm chance starts around 3 p.m. Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s. The window for strong to severe storms will last through 11 p.m. Saturday.

Damaging winds that could cause power outages are the biggest threat, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued Friday morning.

Sunday, June 28 will be hot and humid -- conditions making it ripe for more storms. And there's a chance for just that on a mostly sunny day with the high temperature in the upper 80s.

The storm chance Sunday starts in the mid-afternoon and lasts until around 9 p.m.

Rain is much-needed. Other than scattered showers and thunderstorms, the last time a widespread measurable rain happened in the region was two weeks ago.

