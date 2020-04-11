Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Severe Weather Alert: Potent Storm System With Gusty Winds Will Follow Breezy, Bright Weekend

Joe Lombardi
A potent storm system will bring up to 2 inches of rainfall with strong wind gusts that could cause power outages following a breezy and bright Easter weekend.
A breezy and bright weekend will be followed by a potent storm system that will bring heavy rain, potent wind gusts that could lead to power outages and rumbles of thunder.

Saturday, April 11 will be mostly sunny and blustery. The high temperature will climb into the low 50s after morning wind-chill factors below the freezing mark.

There will be enhanced potential for brush fires into the afternoon due to the low humidity and wind gusts as high as around 30 miles per hour.

The overnight low temperature will be in the mid 30s with clear skies.

Expect a good amount of sunshine to start the day on Easter Sunday, April 12, before clouds roll in and increase throughout the day. The high temperature around 60 degrees.

Showers are expected to arrive overnight as temperatures hold steady in the mid 50s.

That will be followed by a surge of mild air ahead of the storm system's arrival on Monday, April 13.

The storm chance starts around 9 a.m. Monday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Storms are expected at times throughout the day with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible until around 10 p.m.

Winds will be out of the south between 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. that could bring down tree limbs and utility lines, causing power outages.

The system will push out late Monday night and it will become mostly clear overnight into Tuesday, April 14, which will be a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

