Severe Weather Alert: New Round Of Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Winds Expected

A new round of strong to severe thunderstorms and showers are expected to sweep through the area.

The time frame for the scattered storms across eastern New York, Connecticut and western New England is in the afternoon into the evening on Thursday, July 23.

Damaging winds and possible one-inch hail are the main threats with locally heavy rainfall possible, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement released Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly sunny, hazy, hot and humid with the high temperature near 90 degrees.

A new Heat Advisory has been issued for parts of the region from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. Those areas are southern Connecticut, the lower HudsonValley, and Long Island.

Heat index values there will be in the mid to upper 90s for the second consecutive day.

Once the storm systems sweep through, there will finally be relief from the heat and humidity.

Friday, July 24 will be more comfortable with mostly sunny skies and the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

