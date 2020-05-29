Severe Weather Alert: Here Are Areas At Highest Risk For Strong Storms With Damaging Winds

A slow-moving cold front will bring a round of scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds that could cause power outages.

The strongest chance for showers and storms on Friday, May 29 will be in the afternoon into the evening.

Expect multiple lines/rounds of storms, the National Weather Service said, noting that heavy downpours could cause flooding, especially in low-lying areas with poor drainage.

The strong wind gusts could bring down trees and utility poles, causing power outages.

Cloud to ground lightning strikes will also accompany the storms.

Areas farther north and especially west are most at risk for the most severe storms. (See the first image above.)

The high temperature Friday will be near 80 degrees under cloudy skies.

Thunderstorm activity will wrap up by around 2 a.m. Saturday, May 30. That will be followed by showers that will taper off by noontime, with some breaks of sun in the afternoon.

The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures will fall to between 5 and 15 degrees below normal at the start of next week after the cold front moves through the region.

Sunday, May 31 will be sunny with the high temperature in the upper 60s.

The overnight low will fall to around 50 degrees.

As the calendar flips to a new month, Monday, June 1 will be even cooler, with the high temperature in the low to mid 60s.

The low temperature overnight will be in the upper 40s.

