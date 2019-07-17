Severe Weather Alert: Barry Will Bring Strong Storms With Torrential Downpours, Damaging Winds

A powerful storm system from the remnants of post-tropical cyclone Barry will be posing their first threat to the area on Wednesday, July 17.

The entire region is in the "possible" zone for a risk of severe weather. (See the first image above.)

Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible for a 12-hour period. Some of the storms will have torrential downpours, frequent lightning and damaging winds.

The time frame for storm activity is from noon Wednesday through midnight.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Southern Westchester, Brooklyn and Queens from 2 p.m. Wednesday until late at night. (See the second image above.) The best chance for flash flooding is from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday, July 18.

Rainfall totals are expected to range between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts. Rainfall rates of an inch per hour or more are possible with some of the scattered storms.

Wednesday will be another scorcher with the high temperature between 88 and 90 degrees, and the humidity making it feel like it's around 100 degrees.

Showers are likely with thunderstorms possible at times throughout the day on Thursday. The precipitation will keep the high temperature lower, at around 80 degrees. Another half-inch of rain is possible. The chance for showers continues through Thursday night.

Excessive heat and humidity return on Friday, July 19, lasting through the weekend.

Friday's high temperature will be in the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Saturday, July 20 will be even hotter, with the high temperature close to the 100-degree mark and plenty of sunshine.

Sunday, July 21 will also be sunny and hot, with the high in the mid 90s.

