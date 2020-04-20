Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases
Weather

Severe Thunderstorms Will Bring Wind Gusts Up To 40 MPH With Hail Possible

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the projected wind-gust strength from the storm on Tuesday, April 21. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the time frame for the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

An approaching cold front will trigger a quick-moving round of severe thunderstorms that will bring strong winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected with small hail possible.

The time frame for the storm is from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected with higher amounts in the areas where the storms were heaviest.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s, but the ushering in of the cold front with the storm will lead to a drop in temperatures.

The overnight low temperature Tuesday into Wednesday, April 22 will be in the low 30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.