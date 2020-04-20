Severe Thunderstorms Will Bring Wind Gusts Up To 40 MPH With Hail Possible

An approaching cold front will trigger a quick-moving round of severe thunderstorms that will bring strong winds with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected with small hail possible.

The time frame for the storm is from about 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected with higher amounts in the areas where the storms were heaviest.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s, but the ushering in of the cold front with the storm will lead to a drop in temperatures.

The overnight low temperature Tuesday into Wednesday, April 22 will be in the low 30s with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the low 50s.

