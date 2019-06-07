Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Heavy Downpours Could Cause Power Outages, Flooding

With a humid air mass in place, conditions are ripe for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts that could cause power outages on Saturday, July 6.

Heavy downpours and flooding are also possible, especially for urban and poor drainage areas.

The storms are expected to arrive late in the afternoon and continue into Saturday evening, ahead of a cold front, a similar scenario to the severe storms that slammed the region on Sunday, June 30, also ahead of a cold front.

That storm system with strong winds led to numerous downed trees, tree limbs and utility lines, causing tens of thousands of power outages and several deaths in the region.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and hot, with a high temperature in the upper 80s. It will feel even warmer with the humidity level at about 80 percent. Showers and thunderstorms become likely after 4 p.m., continuing through late in the evening. Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.

Sunday, July 7 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 80s and less humidity. There will be a slight chance of showers between 9 a.m. and noon.

Monday, July 8 will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high near 82.

