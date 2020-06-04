Several New Rounds Of Thunderstorms Likely, With Some Severe

The arrival of a warm, humid air mass has created conditions ripe for scattered thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.

The first round of storms swept through Wednesday afternoon and evening, June 3, leading to downed trees, road closures and scattered power outages in parts of the region.

Skies have cleared on Thursday, June 4, but it will stay very warm with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

There will be a 50 percent chance of showers in the evening with thunderstorms also possible.

Showers and storms will be more widespread and frequent on Friday, June 5.

The storm chance starts before dawn on what will be a mostly cloudy day with the high temperature in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms will become likely at times after 9 a.m., with the chance for precipitation at 70 percent during the day.

More scattered storms will move through in the evening and through the overnight. Some could be severe. (See images above.)

The chance for showers and storms will finally end around noontime, Saturday, June 6. The rest of the day will be partly cloudy with the high temperature in the low 80s.

Sunday, June 7 will be picture perfect and much more pleasant with sunny skies the high temperature more comfortable, in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.