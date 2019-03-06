Several Chances Of Snow Before Weekend Storm Arrives

The blast of Arctic Air this week has been marked by mainly dry conditions, but there will be several chances for some snow before the arrival of a more significant weekend storm.

The weekend storm will bring a mix of snow, freezing rain, sleet and rain and include windy conditions that could cause power outages.

The first chance for snow will be on Wednesday afternoon, March 6 with snow showers possible in the afternoon. After plenty of morning sun, there will be a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon, with the high temperature only in the mid-20s and a wind-chill factor between zero and 10.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of around 15.

Thursday, March 7 will see periods of clouds and sunshine, with a high near 30 degrees and a chance of snow showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday, March 8 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high of 35 and a chance of some snow in the afternoon.

It will be sunny and warmer on Saturday, March 9 with a high in the low 40s.

The storm arrives overnight into Sunday morning, March 10 with a chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway.

As the temperature rises to a high in the mid 40s, freezing rain and sleet will become all rain, which will continue through the afternoon and evening on Sunday, along with gusty winds.

The rain will clear out on Monday, March 11 and it will be even warmer, with a high near 50 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

