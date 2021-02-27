Separate Storms Will Sweep Through Region: Here's Five-Day Forecast

It will be a wet weekend due to a pair of separate storm systems moving through the region.

The first arrived overnight Friday, Feb. 26 into Saturday, Feb. 27, starting out as light snow, followed by a mix of snow and sleet before changing over to rain.

There was about an inch or less of snowfall accumulation before the changeover.

Rain is expected at times through early Saturday afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The final day of February won't be a complete washout on Sunday, Feb. 28, but more rain is expected shortly after midday as the second storm system of the weekend arrives. It will continue through the early evening.

Sunday's high temperature will be in the low 40s.

New precipitation amounts of up to a half of an inch are possible.

March will come in more like a lamb than a lion on Monday, March 1. Morning clouds with some scattered showers will give way to afternoon sun and the high temperature will reach around 50 degrees.

Clouds will increase Monday night with a chance of flurries as the temperature drops to an overnight low in the mid to lower 20s.

That will be followed by a more winter-like day on Tuesday, March 2, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Wednesday, March 3 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

