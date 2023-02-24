Separate Snow Chances Coming After Big Drop In Temperatures

There will be separate chances for snowfall following a big drop in temperatures that's about to happen.

Friday, Feb. 24. will be blustery during the day and into the evening under partly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

It then turns much colder late Friday with temperatures dropping to the mid-teens into the first half of the weekend. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Wind gusts will be as high as 30 miles per hour Saturday morning, Feb. 25 on a day in which the high temperature will be right around the freezing mark, the National Weather Service says.

There will be a chance of snow showers Saturday throughout the day and into the evening. (Click on the seconc image above.)

Sunday, Feb. 26 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The next chance for snow will come on Monday afternoon, Feb. 27 into the late evening, especially in areas farther north and inland.

A mix of rain and snow could continue past daybreak on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It's too early to project potential snowfall amounts from that system.

