Separate Rounds Of Wet Weather Will Start On Black Friday

A stretch of sunny, dry days leading up to and including Thanksgiving Day will be followed by separate rounds of wet weather, starting on Black Friday, Nov. 25, according to the National Weather Service.

After a one-day reprieve from precipitation on Saturday, Nov. 26, those back on the road and in airports traveling will have to contend with a second round of wet weather on Sunday, Nov. 27.

There will be showers and periods of rain starting Friday morning and continuing into the afternoon, followed by clearing in the evening, the National Weather Service said. About a quarter-inch of precipitation is expected.

The high temperature will be in the low 50s on Friday.

"The storm responsible for round one will be a quick-moving system that will swoop down from Canada, pushing a cold front across the eastern United States," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger. (See the first image above.)

That will allow for a mostly sunny day on Saturday with a high temperature again in the low 50s.

Clouds will increase Saturday night, leading way to the second round of wet weather, which will last from early Sunday afternoon, with showers at times through the evening. (Click on the second image above.)

Up to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible from Sunday's system.

There will be gradual clearing on Monday, Nov. 28, with skies becoming mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 50s.

