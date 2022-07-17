Separate Rounds Of Storms Headed To Region: Here's What To Expect Each Day

Separate storm chances are lining up for the next few days, marking the start of a more unsettled stretch of weather that could bring more frequent precipitation.

Sunday, July 17 will start off with partly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the low 80s.

Keep an eye out for the chance of showers and storms Sunday evening and into the overnight, mainly in the areas shown in the first image above.

A more potent and widespread storm system on track for Monday, July 18 is expected to arrive in the afternoon on a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature in the low 80s. (See the second image above.)

The window for storm activity will last through the evening and into the early overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning, July 19. Some areas in the region could see severe storms and potential flooding.

Tuesday and Wednesday, July 20 are both expected to be sunny and warm, with a high temperature of around 90 degrees on both days.

That will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system on Thursday afternoon, July 21. (See the third image above.)

A report issued by the United States Drought Monitor on Thursday, July 14 shows areas in the Northeast experiencing the driest conditions. (Click on the fourth image above.)

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

