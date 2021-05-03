Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Rounds Of Storms, Showers Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
There will be rounds of storms and showers for most of the region on Monday, May 3, and Tuesday, May 4. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
There will be a rise in temperatures, which will generally be above 5 to 15 degrees above normal. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The start of the workweek will be marked by an active weather pattern in the region.

There will be rounds of storms and showers as well as a rise in temperatures, which will generally be above 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

Monday, May 3 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The storm system will arrive sometime during the afternoon and bring showers with a chance of thunderstorms into Monday night and through the overnight.

"This will be good news for areas from western Pennsylvania into much of New York State and New England where abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions are prevalent," AccuWeather Meteorologist Reneé Duff said.

Tuesday, May 4 will be any stormy, mild day with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s and a chance of showers and thunderstorms at times throughout the day and into the evening.

The wet stretch will linger into Wednesday, May 5, which will be cloudy with scattered showers in the morning through the early afternoon. 

Clouds will decrease beginning later in the afternoon and into the evening Thursday, leading to a clear, dry day on Thursday, May 6 which will be mostly sunny and not as mild. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

