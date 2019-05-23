Contact Us
Weather

Round Of Strong Storms With Gusty Winds, Possible Hail Will Sweep Through Area

Joe Lombardi
The severe weather outlook for Thursday, May 23. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The storm outlook for Thursday, May 23. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Get set for a pre-Memorial Day weekend splash.

A round of strong, isolated storms with gusty winds will sweep through the area later in the afternoon and into the evening on Thursday, May 23.

The main time frame for storm activity will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Some of the storms could be locally severe, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Thursday morning.

Precipitation arrived overnight with rain and showers and isolated storms south of New York City. There will be more scattered showers in the morning on a day in which the high temperature will reach the low 70s before the chance for severe weather starts late in the afternoon.

The storms will pack a wallop, with heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail of 1 inch or higher in diameter possible. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Showers and storms will continue to be likely until around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The sun returns Friday, May 24 on getaway day for Memorial Day Weekend. The high temperatures will again be in the low 70s.

Saturday, May 25 will also be sunny and seasonable with a high in the low 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

