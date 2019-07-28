Return Of Heat, Humidity Will Set Stage For Stormy Stretch Of Weather

The return of warmer air and humidity will create conditions that are ripe for unsettled weather and set the stage for a stretch of stormy weather this week.

But the first few days of the week will be mainly dry, starting on Sunday, July 28, where the high temperature will be in the mid to upper 80s under sunny skies. (See second image above for projected high temperatures from across the region.)

But with dew points in the 60s, it will not be as oppressive humidity wise compared to about a week ago.

There is a chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms Sunday night, mainly before 9 p.m.

Storms are again possible on Monday, July 29, starting in the afternoon and continuing through the evening, on a mostly sunny day with a high temperature near 90 degrees.

Tuesday, July 30 will also be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s with a chance of storms starting in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms become likely starting on Wednesday morning, July 31 with isolated storms continuing throughout the afternoon and evening on a mostly sunny day with a high temperature in the mid 80s.

August starts with another unsettled day on Thursday, Aug. 1, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature around 84 degrees and storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

