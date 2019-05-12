Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Rainy, Chilly Mother's Day Starts Stretch Of Wet, Raw Days: Here's How Much Rain We'll Get

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at projected rainfall amounts for Sunday, May 12 until Tuesday, May 14. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the projected high temperatures for Sunday, May 12. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A rainy, raw Mother's Day will mark the stretch of an unsettled stretch of wet weather the next few days with temperatures as much as 20 degrees below normal.

Most of the region will see about 1.5 inches of precipitation through Tuesday, May 14, with up to 2 inches in some spots. (See the first image above.)

Here's what to expect:

Sunday, May 12: Rain moved in from west to east overnight. It will continue on and off rain throughout a day that will feel more like it's mid-March than mid-May.

The high temperature will be 15 to 20 degrees below normal, struggling to reach the low 50s for most of the region, with highs only in the upper 40s in areas farther north. (See the second image above.)

Rain will taper off late in the afternoon, but light rain and drizzle are likely at times during the evening.

Up to a half inch of precipitation is possible throughout the day.

Monday, May 13: The weather wet sticks around to start the workweek on another cool, cloudy day with a high in the low 50s.

Rain should arrive after 10 a.m. with another half inch of rain possible before sunset. Look for more rain and showers during the evening with up to another half inch of precipitation.

Tuesday, May 14: Cloudy with a chance of showers and a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Wednesday, May 15: The cool, soggy stretch of weather ends. Wednesday will be partly sunny and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.