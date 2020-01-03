Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Rainstorm Will Be Followed By Wintry Weather, Potential For Widespread Snow Event

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
There will be chances for snow overnight both on Saturday, Jan. 4 into Sunday morning, Jan. 5 and Sunday into Monday morning, Jan. 6 mainly north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
There will be chances for snow overnight both on Saturday, Jan. 4 into Sunday morning, Jan. 5 and Sunday into Monday morning, Jan. 6 mainly north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The next few days will feature periods of rain and showers and even a couple of rounds of some white stuff possible farther north and inland before the potential for a more widespread snow event early next week.

Between three-quarters to 1.25 inches of rain is likely over the weekend, with slightly higher amounts anticipated for Long Island.

Temperatures will start out slightly above normal but trend cooler and closer to normal for the workweek.

Here's what to expect:

Friday, Jan. 3: Steady rain will begin to taper off later in the morning on a cloudy day with patchy fog at times in the afternoon and the temperature holding steady in the low 40s. A new round of rain is then expected overnight Friday, with the low temperature around 40.

Saturday, Jan. 4: There will be periods of rain throughout the day and evening. The high temperature will be in the low 40s. Then a round of snow is expected overnight mainly north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway. An inch or less of accumulation is expected.

Sunday, Jan. 5: The storm will push off the coast as skies clear, leading to a partly cloudy, breezy and colder day with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s. The overnight low will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Another round of light snow is possible overnight.

Monday, Jan. 6: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: It's too early to nail down now, but there is the potential for a more widespread snow event starting late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. Snow could arrive after 4 p.m. farther north and inland and in New York City and on Long Island after nightfall as the temperature drops from the low 40s to around the freezing mark overnight.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.