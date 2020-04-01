Rainstorm Will Be Followed By Return Of Wintry Weather, Some Snow

Wintry weather will return in the second half of the weekend with blustery conditions and wind-chill values below the freezing mark, leading the way to a new storm system that will bring some snow to the region.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Saturday, Jan. 4: Steady morning rain will become more scattered with mainly light rain and drizzle in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the low 40s.

There will be showers at times during the evening and in the early overnight hours. The low temperature will be around 34 degrees south of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut. In some areas farther north and inland, there could be light snow overnight.

Sunday, Jan. 5: It will become blustery and colder with a high temperature only in the mid to upper 30s. Wind out of the northwest at 16 to 21 miles per hour will make it feel like it's between 25 and 30 degrees.

The overnight low will be in the upper 20s with mostly cloudy skies. A round of snow showers is possible overnight as the low temperature will be right around 30 degrees.

Monday, Jan. 6: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s. The overnight low temperature will be just below the freezing mark.

Tuesday, Jan. 7: A more widespread snow event starting late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night into Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Tuesday will start out partly sunny on a day in which the high temperature will be around 40 degrees. Clouds roll in around noontime, with rain likely after 2 p.m.

As the temperature falls during the evening, there's a chance of rain and snow in the evening and at night.

Wednesday, Jan. 8: There will be a chance of snow showers overnight and through the morning. Skies will clear in the afternoon with peeks of sun and a high temperature in mid to upper 30s. It will be clear overnight with a low temperature around 30 degrees.

