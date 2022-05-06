Rain, Gusty Winds Will Sweep Through Region: Here's Latest Outlook For Mother's Day

Rain and gusty winds will put a damper on the end of the workweek and much of the Mother Day's weekend.

"A storm rolling in from the central United States will slow down long enough to make rain at least a two-day event" on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, according to AccuWeather.com.

Friday will be cloudy throughout the day with rain at times in the morning becoming steadier in the early to mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Rain will continue at times through the overnight hours and wind speeds will increase leading into a rainy and raw day on Saturday, with rain at times throughout the day into the evening.

Wind gusts, meanwhile, will be up to 20 miles per hour, making Saturday's high temperature in the mid 40s feel even colder.

Rain will slowly wind down overnight heading into Mother's Day on Sunday, May 8, with most of the region seeing about an inch-and-a-half of rainfall combined from Friday and Saturday.

While there's a slight chance of light rain Sunday morning, it should be a mainly dry day with cloudy skies and the high temperature only in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, May 9 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

