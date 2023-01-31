Quick-Moving System Causing Slippery Conditions During Morning Commute: Here's Latest

A quick-moving system bringing a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and light snow is causing slippery travel conditions in parts of the region on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

Precipitation is expected to wind down from west to east at the tail-end of the morning commute.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Tuesday on a day that will be markedly colder with the high temperature holding steady in the low to mid 30s, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will hover right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies.

It will be continued cold on Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

A dangerously cold air mass is expected to settle over the region Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4.

"Wind-chill values during this time may fall to as low as 10 to 20 below zero for coastal locations, and 30 below in the interior, according to the weather service," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued Tuesday morning.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

