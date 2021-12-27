Quick-Moving Storm System Will Bring Wintry Mix, Freezing Rain To Region

Get set for another round of wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect across the interior portions of the region from 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28 for most of the region, and until 10 a.m. Tuesday for northern Connecticut and Massachusetts.

A light wintry mix could leave a glaze of ice in these areas, according to the National Weather Service.

For New York City, Long Island, and coastal Westchester and Connecticut, where the advisory is not in effect, spotty light snow or sleet will become plain rain in the evening, the weather service said.

There will be peeks of sunshine Monday morning before clouds increase. The high temperature will hover around the freezing mark.

After the storm system moves out late Tuesday morning, skies will become partly sunny with a high near 45. Light and variable wind.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

