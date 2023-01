Quick-Moving Storm Could Cause Slippery Conditions During Morning Commute: Here's Latest

A quick-moving winter storm could bring a mix of rain, sleet, and snow, leading to slippery travel conditions during the morning commute on Monday, Jan. 9.

The system is due to arrive in the pre-dawn hours.

It will stay dry on Sunday, Jan. 8, with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 30s prior to the arrival of the system.

Snow accumulation of a coating to an inch is possible in the areas shown in blue in the image above from AccuWeather.com.

The system is expected to wind down by mid-morning on Monday, followed by gradual clearing as the high temperature climbs into the low 40s.

It will be dry Tuesday, Jan. 10 through Thursday, Jan. 12 before the expected arrival of a cross-country system overnight Thursday into Friday, Jan. 13, with unsettled weather expected to continue to Saturday, Jan. 14.

There's uncertainty surrounding its potential strength, track, and timing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

