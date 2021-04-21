Quick-Moving, Possibly Severe Storms Will Bring Damaging Winds, Snow To Parts Of Region

An advancing cold front will trigger a quick-moving line of thunderstorms and showers with locally heavy rain and gusty winds possible and accumulating snowfall for parts of the Northeast.

The time frame for the storm system is from mid-afternoon to mid-evening on Wednesday, April 21.

For a look at areas (in darker green) where there is a higher risk of strong to severe thunderstorms during that time, see the image above.

Parts of the Northeast will see accumulating snowfall from the system, including an area in upstate New York (dark blue) where 6 to 12 inches is possible. (For projected amounts, click on the second image above.)

Locally damaging winds are possible with the line of storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Behind the rain, much colder air will move through, with breezy conditions developing Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the low 60s, but fall to the low 30s overnight, with wind-chill values in the low 20s.

Thursday, April 22 will be mostly sunny, blustery, and unseasonably cold, with a high temperature in the upper 40s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees in the morning.

Wind strength will be around 20 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

After overnight low temperatures in the mid 30s Thursday into Friday, April 23, temperatures will slowly start to climb.

Friday will be sunny with a high temperature near 60 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

