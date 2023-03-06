Quick-Moving New Winter Storm Will Bring Snow, Sleet, Rain To These Parts Of Region

Parts of the region are expected to see a mix of snow, sleet, and rain from a quick-moving winter storm overnight.

The time frame for the system is late Monday night, March 6 into early Tuesday morning, March 7, according to the National Weather Service.

The current projected track for the system has been trending south, with New York City and parts of Long Island now expected to see some snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. (See the first image above.)

"Snow amounts should stay under 0.5 inches, but local higher amounts of about an inch are possible," the weather service said. "Eastern Long Island and southern Connecticut will likely stay dry."

Areas in western New York and parts of Pennsylvania could see up to 6 inches of snowfall. (See the second image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Monday will start off with clear skies as the high temperature climbs to around the 50-degree mark.

Clouds will increase at night before the storm's arrival, which is expected around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

After the system pushes through shortly after daybreak Tuesday, there will be gradual clearing, leading to partly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Wednesday, March 8 will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

