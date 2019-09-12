Contact Us
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Storm From Overnight Tuesday Through Wednesday Morning

Joe Lombardi
Projected snowfall totals for overnight Tuesday, Dec. 10 into Wednesday morning, Dec. 11 for areas mainly south of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at projected snowfall totals for areas north of I-84 in New York and Connecticut. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
After a brief warmup on Monday, Dec. 9 and Tuesday, Dec. 10, temperatures will drop dramatically on Wednesday, Dec. 11, with morning, accumulating snow now possible. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Following a mostly sunny and dry weekend, a new storm system will bring rain, possible flooding and end with some snow in much of the region early this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Projected snowfall totals have been released after rain turns to snow at the tail-end of a slow-moving storm system sweeping through the area.

The changeover will happen overnight Tuesday, Dec. 10 into Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Generally, 2-3 inches of snowfall is now predicted for areas south of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island., according to the National Weather Service. (See first image above.)

North of I-84, up to 4 inches of accumulation is expected in New York and up to 6 inches in Connecticut. (See second image above.)

Rain will continue through the evening on Monday, Dec. 9 across the region, before tapering off after midnight.

After morning showers, rain will redevelop Tuesday into Tuesday night ahead of a cold front, the National Weather Service said. An inch of rain is expected across much of the area before the changeover. The cold front will then move through very late at night and into early Wednesday morning.

This will bring in much colder air and the rain will mix with and change to snow from west to east across the area toward midnight Tuesday well north and west of New York City, then from 2 a.m. to 5 a.m. farther south, including New York City, Long Island and Rockland, southern Westchester and coastal Connecticut.

For the Wednesday morning commute, travel is expected to become hazardous as snow will accumulate before tapering off at around noontime Wednesday.

The drop in temperatures will continue during the day Wednesday with the high temperature only in the mid 30s.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be sunny and sharply colder with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Friday, Dec. 13 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high temperature around 40 to 42 degrees.

