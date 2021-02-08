Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Projected Snowfall Totals Released For New Round Of Snow That Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
A look at projected snowfall totals. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The new storm system will move from west to east, affecting this region on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Projected snowfall totals have been released for a brand-new storm system that will sweep through the region.

The latest storm will arrive around daybreak on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and bring a mix of snow and sleet until the early afternoon.

Monday, Feb. 8, will be sunny but frigid with a high temperature in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees, with wind-chill values in the teens. Clouds will increase in the afternoon.

It will be cloudy and cold overnight with the low in the 20s.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 30s with wind-chill values between 15 and 25 degrees.

Projected snowfall on Tuesday is as follows:

  • Coating to an inch in New York City, Long Island, and southern Westchester
  • 1 to 3 inches north of I-287, Merritt
  • 3 to 6 north of I-84 in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts

See the first image above for forecast totals for the entire Northeast.

After a mostly sunny day Wednesday, Feb. 10 with a high temperature around 30 degrees, there is the potential for a longer duration storm bringing more snow on Thursday, Feb. 11 into Friday, Feb. 12. It's too early to project possible snowfall amounts.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

