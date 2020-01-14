Projected Snowfall Totals Released For First Potential Snowstorm Of New Year

Accumulation totals for the first potential snowstorm of the new year have been released.

There is increasing confidence for at least moderate snow accumulations Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 into Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Projected snowfall totals from AccuWeather.com are shown in the first image above: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue).

Snow is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. For storm arrival times, see the second image above.

There is currently an 80 percent chance for snow on Saturday and 60 percent chance on Sunday., Jan. 19, the National Weather Service said.

Colder temperatures will be in place as the storm moves toward the area Saturday morning, with the high temperature in the low to mid 30s on Saturday.

Skies will become partly cloudy on Sunday night, leading to a sunny but cold day on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 20. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.

