Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Critically Injured In I-87 Sloatsburg Crash
Weather

Projected Snowfall Totals Released For First Potential Snowstorm Of New Year

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Projected snowfall totals: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at the lates projected time frame for the storm. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Time frame changes for first potential snowstorm of the new year. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Accumulation totals for the first potential snowstorm of the new year have been released.

There is increasing confidence for at least moderate snow accumulations Saturday afternoon, Jan. 18 into Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Projected snowfall totals from AccuWeather.com are shown in the first image above: 1 to 3 inches (light blue), 3 to 6 inches (blue) and 6 to 12 inches (dark blue).

Snow is expected to arrive Saturday afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m. For storm arrival times, see the second image above.

There is currently an 80 percent chance for snow on Saturday and 60 percent chance on Sunday., Jan. 19, the National Weather Service said.

Colder temperatures will be in place as the storm moves toward the area Saturday morning, with the high temperature in the low to mid 30s on Saturday.

Skies will become partly cloudy on Sunday night, leading to a sunny but cold day on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 20. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 20s.

There is still uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for the latest updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.