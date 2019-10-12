Projected Snowfall Totals Adjusted With Winter Weather Advisories Issued For Much Of Area

Projected snowfall totals have been adjusted for the slow-moving storm system sweeping through the area, with higher amounts now projected farther south.

The changeover from rain to snow will happen overnight Tuesday, Dec. 10 into Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Winter Weather Advisories are now in effect for New York City and Long Island as well as Westchester and Fairfield counties from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. (See first image above.)

Generally, 2-3 inches of snowfall is still being predicted for areas south of I-84 in New York and Connecticut, including New York City and Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield counties, according to the National Weather Service.

But in Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties, initial projections of 3 inches of snowfall have been lowered to 1-2 inches. (See second image above.)

North of I-84, initial projections of up to 4 inches of accumulation in New York and up to 6 inches in Connecticut have been lowered to 1 to 2 inches in Dutchess, Ulster and Sullivan and 3 to 4 inches in Litchfield County, Connecticut. (See third image above.)

Rain will redevelop around noontime Tuesday, Dec. 10 and continue into Tuesday night ahead of a cold front, the National Weather Service said. An inch of rain is expected across much of the area before the changeover. The cold front will then move through very late at night and into early Wednesday morning.

This will bring in much colder air and the rain will mix with and change to snow from west to east across the area toward midnight Wednesday.

For the Wednesday morning commute, travel is expected to be slippery as snow will accumulate before tapering off at around noontime Wednesday. School closures now seem likely.

The drop in temperatures will continue during the day Wednesday with the high temperature only in the mid 30s.

Thursday, Dec. 12 will be sunny and sharply colder with a high temperature in the low 30s.

Friday, Dec. 13 will be partly sunny and a bit warmer with a high temperature around 40 to 42 degrees.

