Powerhouse Storm Ida On Track To Bring Drenching Rainfall To Region: Here's Latest Timing, Path

Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm in southeastern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which made landfall as a Cat 3 hurricane.

Ida, the ninth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season, was packing a wind speed of 150 miles per hour as it closed in on the coastline. That put it just seven miles short of Category 5 status.

It remained a Cat 4 storm for hours after making landfall, with wind speeds falling to around 60 mph after major damage and destruction were reported.

Now Tropical Storm Ida is expected to slowly move north and then northeast during the week, with its remnants arriving in this region on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

"The same front that will be steering Ida eastward after it makes landfall will also merge with the tropical system," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "While it might be hard to find the center of Ida by the middle of the week, the transported tropical moisture will likely enhance rainfall from the Ohio Valley to the East Coast."

Rain from the system will arrive in the region early Wednesday afternoon and continue, with thunderstorms at times, through Thursday, Sept. 2.

Generally, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is likely, with downpours at times. Wind speed should be around 20 mph.

"Remnants of Ida are expected to ride along a frontal boundary and affect the region Wednesday into Thursday," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Monday morning, Aug. 30. "A period of moderate to heavy rainfall is now likely for the region Wednesday into a portion of Thursday. Flooding is a possibility, especially across urban and poor drainage areas. However, there still is some uncertainty as to where the heaviest rain will be.

