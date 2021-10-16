Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Potentially Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Wind Gusts, Heavy Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes

Joe Lombardi
An approaching cold front will bring showers along with potentially severe thunderstorms accompanied by damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours with the possibility of isolated tornadoes. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A look at the storm system that will sweep through the region on Saturday, Oct. 16. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An approaching cold front will bring showers along with potentially severe thunderstorms accompanied by damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours with the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

The time frame for the storm system is late Saturday afternoon, Oct. 16 into Saturday evening.

Clouds will thicken on Saturday morning, and temperatures will stay above normal before the storm system arrives with the high in the mid 70s.

The chance for precipitation starts in the middle of the afternoon and increases toward nightfall.

It will be a stormy Saturday evening with wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour as the system pushes through.

Storms should wind down by around 11 p.m. Saturday followed by scattered showers until the early overnight hours on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Skies will begin to clear before daybreak, leading to a mostly sunny and breezy day on Sunday. It will feel much more fall-like with a high temperature in the low 60s and wind gusts of between 20 and 25 miles per hour making it feel colder.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

