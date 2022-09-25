Potentially Severe Storms Could Bring 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes

Scattered showers and potentially potent thunderstorms are expected ahead of an approaching cold front Sunday, Sept. 25 into the overnight hours of Monday morning, Sept. 26,.

A few of the storms could become strong to severe, according to the National Weather Service, which noted that the primary threat from the system will be damaging winds.

Gusts could be as high as 55 to 60 miles per hour and could damage trees and power lines and result in localized power outages.

Localized 1-inch hail could result in damage to motor vehicles, the weather service said.

There's also a risk for an isolated brief tornado., the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Sunday morning.

Heavy rainfall could cause localized urban and poor drainage flooding.

Areas shown in yellow in the image above have a higher chance for severe weather, mainly between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer, with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s.

The storm system will arrive in the middle of the afternoon, with showers likely and thunderstorms possible through the late evening into the early overnight hours.

About a quarter of an inch of rainfall is expected, with higher amounts possible in areas where there are thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Monday, leading to a mostly sunny and pleasant day with a high temperature in the low to mid 70s. Still, a scattered afternoon shower can't be ruled out.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 70s.

Look for more of the same on Wednesday, Sept. 28 with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

The outlook for Thursday, Sept. 29 calls for sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid 60s.

