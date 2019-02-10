Potentially Record-Breaking Heat Will Be Followed Showers, Storms

Potentially record-breaking heat will be followed by a cold front bringing showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Here's what to expect:

Wednesday, Oct. 2: Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s on a partly sunny day. The chance for showers and storms starts at 3 p.m. The storm chance remains until 8 p.m. Showers are possible through late in the evening.

Thursday, Oct. 3: Temperatures will drop thanks to a storm system that could bring up to a half-inch of rain on a cloudy day with a high temperature of around 60 degrees. The chance for more rain remains for the overnight.

Friday, Oct. 4: Partly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature in the mid 60s. The overnight low temperature will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday, Oct. 5: Sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

