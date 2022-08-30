Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire In Hudson Valley
Weather

Potential Tropical Storm Brewing In Atlantic Basin

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30 that it is monitoring a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thu
The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30 that it is monitoring a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thu Photo Credit: National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are tracking areas for potential tropical storms as a quiet Atlantic hurricane season shows signs of kicking into a higher gear, including one that could develop as quickly as this week.

The National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30 that it is monitoring a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles, which is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week," the center said.

So far this hurricane season, which began Wednesday, June 1, Atlantic Basin has had just three named storms and none in August.

"Confidence continues to grow that a tropical system will develop in the central Atlantic this week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

In the eastern tropical Atlantic, a tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located just off the west coast of Africa. 

"Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days," the center stated. "By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not expected."

The 2022 Atlantic hurricane season started ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.