Potential Increases For Major Storm Later This Week: Here's The Latest

Joe Lombardi
A look at the potential wide reach of the storm Friday, Jan. 28 into Saturday, Jan. 29.
A look at the potential wide reach of the storm Friday, Jan. 28 into Saturday, Jan. 29. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The chance has increased for a potentially major storm sweeping through the Northeast at the end of the week.

"The time of the year and the current pattern is ripe for an East Coast snowstorm this weekend," said AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

The current projected time frame for the storm is Friday night, Jan. 28 into Saturday night, Jan. 29.

"There is the potential for a coastal storm to bring heavy snowfall and high winds to portions of the area Friday night into Saturday night," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday morning, Jan. 25. "Uncertainties remain with the track and intensity of the coastal storm and its resulting potential impacts."

Current models have the storm arriving in this region in the mid-afternoon Friday before pushing off the coast early Saturday evening. 

It's too early for snowfall projections since the storm is still several days away.

Tuesday has started off with slippery travel after an overnight coating of snow in parts of the region for the second straight day.

It will become partly sunny Tuesday with the temperature climbing to a high of around 40 degrees.

The days leading up to the storm will be dry and cold with sunny skies expected on Wednesday, Jan. 26, and Thursday, Jan. 27 with a high temperature on both days in the mid to upper 20s, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will be cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s. Saturday's high temperature is not expected to climb above the freezing mark.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

