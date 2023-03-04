Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Potent Storm System Brings Mix Of Heavy Rain, Snow, Strong Winds To Northeast

Joe Lombardi
A radar image of the storm system just before 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4.
A radar image of the storm system just before 8 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A strong storm system packed with a mix of snow, sleet, and rain is moving from west to east through the region on Saturday morning, March 5.

Areas south of the Interstate 84 corridor have seen mainly rain, with flooding in some spots, especially along the coast, where a widespread 1 inch of rainfall has fallen, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts as strong as 66 miles per hour were reported in coastal Connecticut (in Greenwich at 4 a.m. Saturday) and 62 mph on Long Island (in East Hampton just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday).

Heavy snow continues to fall across the northern portions of the Northeast with a swath of a wintry mix in southern New England. 

Due to the weight of the wet snow, tree branches have snapped resulting in power outages in parts of upstate New York and New England.

Precipitation is expected to wind down from late in the morning to early in the afternoon Saturday.

It will remain mostly cloudy and windy during the afternoon with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

Skies will become mostly sunny on Sunday, March 5, with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

