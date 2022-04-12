Potent Multi-Hazard System Sweeping Through US Could Bring Strong Storms To This Region

A major, multi-hazard storm system triggering dangerous severe weather in the Midwest will bring the chance of potent thunderstorms in this region toward the end of the workweek.

In many states in the central United States, tornadoes will be among the threats on Tuesday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 13.

"A large storm system will be responsible for a period of very active weather across many areas of the lower 48 into the middle of the week," the National Weather Service said.

"People living in or traveling through the region should closely monitor forecasts and stay alert for the latest severe weather watches, warnings and advisories," according to AccuWeather.com.

Though the system won't be nearly as potent when it arrives in this area on Thursday, April 14, strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. (See the image above.)

The days leading up to the storm system's arrival will be uneventful.

There will be scattered showers Tuesday morning before skies gradually clear in the afternoon as the high temperature climbs to the upper 60s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 60s.

Thursday will start off partly sunny as winds out of the southwest will usher in air from the Gulf of Mexico to this area and the high will reach the low to mid 70s, making it feel more like summer.

The storm system will make its way from west to east in the afternoon Thursday, starting with showers, and a chance for thunderstorms.

The chance for showers and storms continues through the evening Thursday.

After the system pushes off the coast, Friday, April 15 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

