Post-Thanksgiving Day Storm Will Bring Risk Of Flooding To Parts Of Northeast

A complex, coast-to-coast storm on track to arrive in the region on Thanksgiving weekend will bring the risk of flooding to parts of the Northeast.

The storm system will be accompanied by rainfall and gusty winds and could also lead to slippery roads, and travel disruptions on Black Friday, Nov. 25, AccuWeather.com said. (See the first image above.)

"If heavy rainfall were to hit the same areas in New York that were just buried under feet of snow, there could be a serious concern for flooding," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brian Wimer.

Snowfall is possible in parts of New York farthest upstate and northern New England could see snowfall. (Click on the second image above.)

The initial outlook for the storm had it pushing off the coast Friday evening followed by clearing. But the latest forecast by the National Weather Service says that rain and showers could linger into Saturday, Nov. 26.

But if the storm moves more slowly, it's possible the wetter day for the Northeast would be Saturday or even Sunday, Nov. 27, according to AccuWeather.com.

But first, there will be a stretch of dry weather ahead of the storm.

Tuesday, Nov. 22, and Wednesday, Nov. 23 will be mainly sunny, with the high temperature climbing into the upper 40s to low 50s on both days.

Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Nov. 24 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s to the low 50s.

Precipitation from the storm system is due to arrive overnight Thanksgiving evening into the morning on Black Friday.

The current outlook calls for periods of rain throughout the day with the possibility of more precipitation Saturday and Sunday, with a high temperature in the low 50s both days.

