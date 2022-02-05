Post-Storm Wave Of Arctic Air Leads To Icy Conditions, Bitter Cold

A massive cross-country winter storm that brought a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to the region has been followed by a wave of Arctic air, creating icy conditions.

"Temperatures will remain well below freezing into this morning," the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued Saturday morning, Feb. 5. "This will lead to slippery conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

"Black ice will be prevalent due to the wintry precipitation that fell on Friday and Friday evening, Feb. 4.

"Walkways will be slippery! If driving. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly."

Even though Saturday will be partly sunny, the high temperature won't climb past the mid to upper 20s with wind-chill values between 5 and 10 degrees.

Sunday, Feb. 6 will be another clear and cold day with a high temperature in the upper 20s.

