Possible New Hurricane Targets US: Here's Projected Timing, Track

As Hurricane Fiona moves north toward Bermuda, concerns are growing among forecasters about a new storm that is on track to affect the United States next week.

Tropical Depression Nine (known as #TD9) formed in the central Caribbean Friday morning, Sept. 23, the National Hurricane Center announced.

Tropical Depression 9 is expected to strengthen to hurricane status and move north through Florida next week.

If it does develop into a Category 1 storm or higher, it would be named Hurricane Hermine.

It's located about 1,000 miles east-southeast of Cuba, as of early Friday morning, with maximum sustained winds of about 35 miles per hour.

"The Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters will be investigating it later this morning to determine its latest structure and intensity," the National Hurricane Center said.

On the forecast track, further westward movement is expected Friday before it turns back west-northwest and then northwest over the weekend.

It's then expected to move up the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 2 hurricane with wind speeds of 110 mph on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and possibly strengthen to Category 3 status.

AccuWeather's tropical forecast team said it is "growing increasingly concerned about the potential for a damaging strike from a hurricane in what has so far been a largely uneventful hurricane season" in the United States.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

