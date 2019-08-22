Contact Us
Not Over Yet: Chance For More Storms Before Big Change In Weather Pattern Comes

Joe Lombardi
There will be more scattered thunderstorms before a big change in the weather pattern comes. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
The midweek thunderstorms will lead to a change in the weather pattern, with temperatures below normal on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There will be a chance for more scattered thunderstorms before a big change in the weather pattern comes.

Thursday, Aug. 22 will be mostly sunny and warm, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 80s. The chance for storms starts at around 3 p.m. and continues through 10 p.m.

The midweek thunderstorms will lead to a change in the weather pattern, with temperatures below normal starting on Friday, Aug. 23 and continuing through the weekend.

Friday will be much cooler and more comfortable. The day will start out with clouds before there gradual clearing leads to plenty of sun in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday, Aug. 24 and Sunday, Aug. 25 will be mostly sunny, with a high temperature in the mid 70s both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

