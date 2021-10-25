Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Weather

Nor'easter Will Bring Downpours, Damaging Wind Gusts, Possible Power Outages, Flash Flood Risk

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at areas that will see the heaviest rain from the Nor'easter (dark green). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas with the highest risk for flash flooding, damaging wind gusts and power outages (in red). Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at projected rainfall totals. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A rapidly developing, rare fall Nor'easter will bring heavy downpours, flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts to the region that could cause power outages.

The time frame for storm activity is Monday evening, Oct. 25 through Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 26. (See the first and second images above.)

Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. For projected rainfall totals, click on the third image above.

Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times, and heavy rain may produce areas of flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Monday morning.

Monday will be damp and dreary with a chance of rain throughout the day followed b storms and showers starting in the mid-afternoon and continuing through the evening. The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

There will be showers at times on Tuesday along with rain, which will be heavy at times. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Look for more showers on Wednesday, Oct. 27 with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

After a respite from the wet weather on Thursday, Oct. 28 with mostly sunny skies, showers will return Thursday night and linger at times through Saturday, Oct. 30.

The preliminary outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.