Nor'easter: Potent Storm With Gusty Winds Brings Mix Of Snow, Rain, Causes School Closures

A multi-threat Nor'easter packed with strong winds, and a mix of snow and rain, has arrived in the region, leading to scores of school closures on Tuesday, March 14.

The storm will linger into early Wednesday morning, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain that began Monday evening became steadier overnight with steady snowfall in areas farther north and inland.

For the latest snowfall projections see the first image above from AccuWeather.com:

1 to 3 inches (light blue)

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue)

6 to 12 inches (Royal blue)

12 to 18 inches (blue)

18 to 24 inches (dark blue)

Many areas north of the I-84 corridor should see 8 inches or more of accumulation, with the highest amounts of up to 18 inches. (See the second image above from the National Weather Service.)

Areas where the temperature stays above freezing could see 2 inches or more of rainfall from the storm, with locally higher amounts as high as 3 inches, and coastal flooding possible.

Wind gusts as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour are expected at times through Tuesday night. (Click on the second image above.)

Areas most at risk for power outages due to fallen trees and power lines and gusty winds can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

Wednesday, March 15 is now expected to be partly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, but wind-chill values below the freezing mark.

Look for mostly sunny skies Thursday, March 16 with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

