Nor'easter Nears: Snowfall Projections Increase As Region Braces For Blizzard-Like Conditions

A long-lasting, major storm taking aim on the Northeast will bring between a foot and 18 inches of snowfall to much of the region, along with blizzard-like conditions, including strong, gusty winds.

The storm is expected to develop late Sunday night, Jan. 31, and become heaviest in the afternoon on Monday, Feb. 1, and linger into Tuesday, Feb. 2.

For a look at the latest snowfall projections for the storm, released Saturday morning, Jan. 31 by both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, see the first two images above.

For the projected arrival times for the storm, see the third image above.

A Winter Storm Warning in effect from 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31 until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2 for southeast New York, western and southern Connecticut, and northern New Jersey. A Winter Storm Watch from 7 a.m. Sunday to 4 p.m. Tuesday covers central and eastern Connecticut and central and western Massachusetts.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Sunday morning. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute (on Monday). Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

"Blizzard -ike conditions are possible Monday and Monday evening."

Snowfall could arrive first in New York City, Long Island, and the surrounding areas sometime around 10 p.m. Sunday, continuing overnight and becoming heavy during Monday morning and into Monday afternoon.

Monday's high temperature will be around 30 degrees with wind strength of 18 to 24 miles per hour and gusts as high as 38 mph, with wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

There will be periods of snow at night on Monday with a low temperature in the upper 20s and wind-chill values between 15 and 20 degrees.

Light snow will continue at times on Tuesday, but further snowfall accumulation will be limited on a cloudy and blustery day with a high temperature in the low 30s.

The system will finally move out Tuesday night, leading to a partly sunny day on Wednesday, Feb. 3, with a high temperature in the low to mid 30s.

