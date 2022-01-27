Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Weather

Nor'easter Nears: Brand-New Projections For Snowfall Accumulation, Wind Speed Released

Joe Lombardi
Snowfall projections for downstate New York. Snowfall projections for downstate New York.
Snowfall projections for downstate New York. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Snowfall projections for upstate New York. Snowfall projections for upstate New York.
Snowfall projections for upstate New York. Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Wind speeds will rang from 30 to 50 mp (light purple) to 50 to 70 mph (dark purple). Wind speeds will rang from 30 to 50 mp (light purple) to 50 to 70 mph (dark purple).
Wind speeds will rang from 30 to 50 mp (light purple) to 50 to 70 mph (dark purple). Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Snowfall projections for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, which are expected to be hit hard by the Nor'easter. Snowfall projections for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, which are expected to be hit hard by the Nor'easter.
Snowfall projections for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, which are expected to be hit hard by the Nor'easter. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

Brand-new snowfall projections have just been released by the National Weather Service for the major Nor'easter headed to the region.

The time frame for the potent storm is early Friday evening, Jan. 28 into early Saturday evening, Jan. 29.

Snowfall predictions have increased slightly, the National Weather Service said just after sunset on Thursday, Jan. 27. The hardest-hit area in the region is expected to be eastern Long Island, where up to 15 inches of snowfall is possible in spots along with dangerous 70 mile-per-hour wind gusts that could knock out power.

"Eastern New England and the eastern tip of Long Island, is where you have a very good probability of getting more than a foot of snow,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

For a breakdown of the brand-new NWS snowfall projections in both downstate and upstate New York, see the first two images above.

Damaging wind speeds between 30 and 70 miles per hour are expected during the height of the storm, according to AccuWeather.com. (For a look at projected winds by region, click on the third image above.)

“Winds will become a major problem. This could be a real damaging storm,” Rayno said.

Snowfall projections for parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, which are expected to be hit hard by the Nor'easter, are shown in the fourth image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

