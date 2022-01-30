Nor'easter: Here's A Brand-New Rundown Of Snowfall Totals From Throughout Region

Snowfall totals from the powerful Nor'easter that slammed the region ranged from more than two feet to several inches.
Here are totals from the National Weather Service and other reports from at or around sunset on Saturday, Jan. 29. If you don't see your hometown, leave the total by posting a comment below.
New York
New York City
Central Park, 8.3 inches
Nassau County
Elmont, 17.3 inches
Jericho, 12 inches
Levittown, 19.2 inches
Massapequa, 16 inches
Plainedge, 16 inches
Seaford, 12 inches
Syosset, 14 inches
Wantagh, 14 inches
Suffolk County
Amityville, 13 inches
Bay Shore, 24.2 inches
Centereach, 21.4 inches
Commack, 16.2 inches
Deer Park, 18.5 inches
East Hampton, 19.2 inches
Islip Airport, 24.7 inches
Sayville, 17.5 inches
Shoreham, 19.5 inches
Smithtown, 23 inches
Westchester County
Croton-on-Hudson, 5.1 inches
Goldens Bridge, 6 inches
Mamaroneck, 9.4 inches
New Rochelle, 9.8 inches
Ossining, 5 inches
Rye, 9.5 inches
Tarrytown, 6.7 inches
White Plains, 7 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 5.5 inches
Putnam Valley, 4 inches
Orange County
Greenwood Lake, 6.9 inches
Highland Mills, 8.4 inches
Middletown, 3.5 inches
Monroe, 5.5 inches
West Gardnertown, 4 inches
Rockland County
Chestnut Ridge, 3.5 inches
Congers, 4 inches
Connecticut
Fairfield County
Bethel, 6 inches
Bridgeport, 10.4 inches
Fairfield, 7 inches
Norwalk, 9 inches
Ridgefield, 6 inches
Shelton, 8.2 inches
Weston, 6.8 inches
Hartford County
East Windsor, 7.5 inches
North Glastonbury, 7 inches
Middlesex County
Chester, 16.2 inches
Clinton, 12 inches
Oly Saybrook, 13 inches
New Haven County
Branford, 13 inches
Hamden, 11 inches
Milford, 9 inches
New Haven, 7.5 inches
Woodmont, 8 inches
New London County
Groton, 21.5 inches
New London, 20.5 inches
Norwich, 22 inches
Tolland County
Coventry, 10 inches
Windham County
Scotland, 21.6 inches
Sterling, 21 inches
Killingly, 19.5 inches
Massachusetts
Boston, 23.8 inches
Hampden
Ludlow, 4.5 inches
West Springfield, 4 inches
Worcester
Whitinsville, 19.4 inches
Worcester, 15 inches
