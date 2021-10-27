Nor'easter: Here Are Highest Reported Rainfall Totals, Wind Speeds From Throughout Region

A powerful Nor'easter that is now moving through New England brought even more rainfall than originally projected to the region, along with scattered flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour that led to thousands of power outages.

Here are some of the highest reported rainfall totals from around the region on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from the National Weather Service:

New York

Saint James, Suffolk County, 5.35 inches, 8:03 p.m. Tuesday

Spring Valley, Rockland County, 5.06 inches, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday

Mahopac, Putnam County, 4.99 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Mount Kisco, Westchester County, 4.92 inches, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday

Armonk, Westchester County, 4.90 inches, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday

Stony Brook, Suffolk County, 4.82 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Suffern, Rockland County, 4.74 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Brewster, Putnam County, 3.9 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Warwick, Orange County, 4.56 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Searingtown, Nassau County, 3.51 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Midtown Manhattan, New York City, 3.27 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Connecticut

Danbury, Fairfield County, 4.4 inches, 8:09 p.m. Tuesday

Bethany, New Haven County, 4.26 inches, 8:07 p.m. Tuesday

New London, New London County, 3.36 inches, 8:08 p.m. Tuesday

Saybrook Manor, Middlesex County, 3.17 inches, 8:10 p.m. Tuesday

Shelton, Fairfield Couty, 4.01 inches, 8:01 p.m. Tuesday

Massachusetts

Here are some of the highest reported wind speeds from around the region on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 from the National Weather Service:

New York

Great Gull Island, Suffolk County, 52 mph, 9:55 a.m. Tuesday

Larchmont Harbor, Westchester County, 49 mph, 8:18 a.m. Tuesday

Blue Point, Suffolk County, 48 moh, 10:07 a.m. Tuesday

Bayville, Nassau County, 41 mph, 7:39 a.m. Tuesday

Westchester County Airport, White Plains, 40 mph 11:06 a.m. Tuesday

Connecticut

New Haven Airport, 55 mph, 11:18 a.m. Tuesday

Greenwich, 54 mph, 11 a.m., Tuesday

Bridgeport, 48 mph, 11:16 a.m. Tuesday

Bradley Airport, Hartford County, 43 mph, 4:36 a.m. Wednesday

Massachusetts

Scituate, Plymouth County, 87 mph, 2:27 a.m. Wednesday

Deer Island Peninsula in Boston, 74 mph, 5:02 a.m. Wednesday

Worcester Airport, Worcester County, 45 mph, 5:16 a.m. Wednesday

Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport, Hampden County, 43 mph, 5:49 a.m. Wednesday

Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

After a respite from the wet weather on Thursday, Oct. 28 with mostly sunny skies, another system moving from west to east could bring a new round of heavy rain and gusty winds Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The preliminary outlook for Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 calls for partly sunny skies.

A week later, at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, it will be time to “fall back” one hour with the end of Daylight Saving Time.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.