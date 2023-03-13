Nor'easter: Here Are Brand-New Snowfall Projections As Potent Storm Nears

Brand-new snowfall projections have been released for a multi-threat Nor'easter headed to the region.

The potent system is due to arrive Monday night, March 13, and linger into early Wednesday morning, March 15, according to the National Weather Service.

For the latest snowfall projections see the first image above from AccuWeather.com:

1 to 3 inches (light blue)

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue)

6 to 12 inches (Royal blue)

12 to 18 inches (blue)

18 to 24 inches (dark blue)

Many areas north of the I-84 corridor should see 8 inches or more of accumulation, with the highest amounts of up to 18 inches. (See the second image above from the National Weather Service.)

Precipitation from the Nor'easter will arrive as rain and rain mixed with snow before a changeover to snow in much of the Northeast Monday night. Precipitation will then continue at times into just before daybreak on Wednesday. Areas inland with higher elevations are expected to see the most snowfall.

Areas where the temperature stays above freezing could see 2 inches or more of rainfall from the storm, with locally higher amounts as high as 3 inches, and coastal flooding possible.

Wind gusts will range from 40 to 70 miles per hour starting Monday night, March 13. (Click on the second image above.)

Areas most at risk for power outages due to fallen trees and power lines and gusty winds can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

Wednesday, March 15 is expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high temperature of around 40 degrees.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.