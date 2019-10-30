New, Updated Forecast: Here's When Heaviest Rain Will Fall On Halloween

The initial long-range forecast for Halloween day and night had been for showers at times.

Then it was adjusted, with rain, heavy at times predicted.

Now, there's a new wrinkle in the forecast in terms of timing, and it will come as at least somewhat good news for trick-or-treaters.

The heaviest rain is now expected later in the evening on Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31 and overnight into Friday, Nov. 1.

Here's the day-by-day outlook:

Wednesday, Oct. 30: It will be another cloudy day with light rain and drizzle. Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s. The highest chance for rain is from late morning to early in the afternoon. Coastal flooding is possible from noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: The day will start with morning showers and patchy fog. Showers will continue with rain at times throughout the day. Between a quarter-inch to a half-inch of precipitation expected during the daytime. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Thursday night: The rain and wind will pick up later in the evening, after 11 p.m., with wind speed between 13 to 18 miles per hour and gusts as high as 35 mph.

There will be a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Another quarter to half-inch of rain is expected after nightfall.

Friday, Nov. 1: After a chance for showers through 8 a.m., it will dry out to start November, on a breezy and cooler day. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be out of the west at 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday, Nov. 2: It will be sunny and continued cool with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Sunday, Nov. 3: Look for another pleasant day with sunny skies and a high again the mid 50s.

