New Tropical System Could Be Threat To East Coast

Forecasters are closely monitoring an area in the Atlantic basin just off the southeastern coast of the United States for the possibility of tropical development with the potential to bring heavy rain to parts of the East Coast late this week.

It's expected "to form during the next day or two a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas, as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough," the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

A tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic, the center said.

"Regardless of where the storm tracks, as this feature slowly drifts northward it will bring rough surf and dangerous rip currents to much of the East Coast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

Water temperatures in this part of the Atlantic Ocean are in the middle to upper 80s, AccuWeather said.

"When water temperatures are 78 degrees or warmer, conditions are considered to be favorable for tropical development," according to AccuWeather.

